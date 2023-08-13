Chris Bosh is still hilarious after all these years. The former Miami Heat big man, also known by the internet for his memorable videobombing of his teammates during his stint in South Beach, has another to add to his montage when he invaded the mise en scène of a Dwyane Wade interview Saturday night.

But this time, the venue for Bosh's videobomb of Dwyane Wade was special, as he did it just ahead of the Basketball Hall of Fame induction of his former teammate and friend. Bosh faked hesitancy at first before intruding on Wade's camera space, but the latter also gave him the green light to do it.

Bosh and Wade had plenty of good times together during their Miami Heat days. Together with LeBron James, the trio went to the NBA Finals multiple times and won two NBA rings in 2012 and 2013. Of the three, Wade is the first to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame, but LeBron James is a lock to follow him to Springfield one day. Bosh isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but NBA fans know how great of a player he was with the Toronto Raptors and later on with the Heat.

A blood clot issue cut his time in the NBA short as he retired at just the age of 32 in 2019, taking away his potential to add to his decorated career that saw him make the All-Star a total of 11 times.

In any case, it's nice to see Bosh in high spirits and still being funny.