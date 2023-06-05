Miami Heat shooting guards simply cannot contain their facial expressions deep into the playoffs, huh? During the 2020 NBA Finals, it was Tyler Herro who made waves with an instantly iconic snarl against the Los Angeles Lakers. And nearly three years later, it's Duncan Robinson's turn to twist the knife, as he dropped a mean mug against the Denver Nuggets after nailing a tough lefty layup over the outstretched arms of Jeff Green.

Robinson isn't a player who will come to mind when talking about players who wear their emotions on their sleeves. But given the stage upon which he torched the Nuggets, dropping 10 points in the fourth quarter to fuel the Heat's Game 2 111-108 comeback victory, the 29-year old sharpshooter simply found himself full of emotions.

In fact, Duncan Robinson himself was surprised that he let out a mean mug, as he didn't exactly plan on making that face during the Heat's rousing comeback.

“I surprised myself with the fact that I pulled that one out. That was not premeditated at all. That was a spur-of-the-moment thing. To be honest, I don't get a lot of moments in the season to break that one out; so when you get one, you've got to try to take advantage of it, I guess,” Robinson said, per Inside the Heat FanNation.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Duncan Robinson did not have a fixed role in the Heat rotation throughout the 2022-23 season; thus, he's right in that he doesn't exactly have too many opportunities to break out his celebration game. But for him to do so in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals is a testament to his work ethic and ability to remain ready when head coach Erik Spoelstra calls his number.

At the end of the day, basketball is a game that Robinson tries to enjoy to the best of his ability. And why wouldn't he, especially when he served as the catalyst for the Heat's Game 2 victory?

“I feel like I play my best when I'm having fun, and I'm always going to try to be respectful with it but having fun and enjoying just this stage. This is an incredible stage to be on as a player. That is when you dream about, so it doesn't make any sense to get here and not enjoy it,” Robinson added.