The Denver Nuggets were in control for much of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, until Duncan Robinson came out firing and hitting in the fourth quarter of the game. The Heat came out with a 111-108 win to tie the NBA Finals at 1-1 as the series shifts to Miami on Wednesday.

Robinson had a very efficient game. He scored 10 points off the bench, shooting 4-5 from the field and 2-3 from three. His shooting was a huge part of why the Heat took the lead in the 4th quarter.

The Heat have been a Cinderella team this while postseason, coming in as an eight seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on their way to the Finals. If they are able to beat the Nuggets, it would arguably be their biggest upset yet. No eight seed has win the NBA championship.

More good performances from Robinson would go a long way toward the Heat winning this series. Let's get to the reactions to his red hot fourth quarter.

“Duncan Robinson mean mug in the nba finals what happened to my sport,” wrote @RipKoreem_.

“I never wanna hear Duncan Robinson slander again after this playoff run,” wrote @KennySpenceNBA.

“The Duncan Robinson legacy game,” wrote @big_business_.

“Duncan Robinson deada** changed his build to a 3PT Slasher man wtf,” wrote @oldnbatweetz.

“A Duncan Robinson mean mug was exactly what I needed to see in these finals,” wrote @DylanBacker_ with a photo attached.

With Robinson's performance and the Heat winning Game 2, we have a real series on our hands heading into Game 3 on Wednesday.