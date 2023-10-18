Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson has had a long journey to becoming an important role player for an NBA finalist team. Although he played a key role in the Heat's shocking run all the way to the NBA Finals a year ago, there was a time when Robinson rode the end of the Miami bench and was the subject of frequent trade rumors.

Now, Robinson is opening up about what has allowed him to work through the frustration and cement himself as one of the NBA's elite long-range snipers.

“It’s about having awareness over who I am, what I do, and what I can bring,” said Robinson, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. “I think for me a big part of this past offseason, everyone makes a fuss like when I dribble the ball twice or get a layup. That is what it is.

“For me part of the offseason has been about getting back to really what I feel I can be elite at — floor spacing, catching and shooting. In the past, I got so obsessed with like trying to expand this, that or whatever, instead of honing in on what makes me me, and unique, different from other players. And try to really tap into that.”

Despite his shortcomings on defense, Robinson was able to carve out an important part in the Heat rotation in 2022-23, especially following the injury of fellow shooting guard Tyler Herro in the second round of the playoffs.

Robinson and the Heat open up their season on October 25 against the Detroit Pistons.