Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson grew up in New England and regularly attended Boston Celtics games as a kid. That’s why it was so much sweeter when he had the chance to taunt C’s fans at the end of Game 7 on Sunday.

However, there was a legitimate reason behind his actions. Robinson appeared on JJ Redick’s podcast Monday and explained that someone he went to high school with got his phone number and put him in a group chat where a bunch of Celtics fans sent him memes and messages about how Boston was going to advance.

Via MassLive:

“I don’t know how this happened but maybe someone I went to high school with but my number got put in a group chat somewhere,” Duncan Robinson said. It was a massive group chat so after we lose Game 6, my phone is randomly blowing up from a bunch of random New England numbers. They are saying, ‘Get ‘F*****’, Celtics in 7, sending me memes of Curt Schilling’s bloody sock.’ It’s just all these random numbers, 70 texts.

“So I’m like what is going on and I’m also pissed since I’m on the heels of this bone-crushing loss, not to mention I missed some shots down the stretch I’d like to have back. I’m like really worked up about it. So then I’m like thinking, creating all these scenarios in my head, if I get the chance in the Garden, I’m going to do something.”

“I wanted to do it,” Robinson admitted. “There was a little of internal conflict because you are playing on the floor that you grew up being fortunate to go to some games on and grew up in Celtics country. You have this idea you want to do it but I have to be relevant enough to warrant that and I toed the line on that.”

After Robinson converted a layup that put the game officially out of reach, he did this:

They really have Duncan Robinson taunting Celtics fans 💀 pic.twitter.com/cLo2ge7oUj — Buhownz 🪼 (@Demar305) May 30, 2023

Savagery. That had to feel good for Robinson though, icing his favorite childhood team and silencing the Celtics crowd.

Now, he’ll be looking to help the Heat win their first NBA title since 2013.