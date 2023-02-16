Have the Miami Heat played a game this season with their full roster active and free from injuries? While there are plenty of teams that have gone through the seemingly inescapable misfortune of injuries, the Heat appears to have suffered from the injury bug as much as other teams. Not to worry, however, for the Heat recently welcomed noted sharpshooter Duncan Robinson back into the fray on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

While Robinson’s return should help out the Heat’s depleted guard corps, it seems like he still isn’t particularly free from the stranglehold of the injury bug. Around one month and two weeks after undergoing surgery on the second finger of his right hand, Robinson revealed that his finger still isn’t 100 percent even as he tries to gut it out for the shorthanded Heat.

“I mean, the reality of it is it doesn’t get better for a while, completely better. It’s repaired, so that’s what’s most important. So it’s definitely enough to be out there and be effective,” Robinson said, per Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel.

In his first game since January 2, Duncan Robinson managed to play 23 minutes off the bench, going 2-7 from deep. Robinson had already been losing minutes in the Heat rotation; he needs to make the most out of his minutes to impress the coaching staff so he could play a huge role in the stretch run even as some of the Heat’s rotation players return.

To his credit, Robinson remains confident in his ability to make difficult shots from deep despite the less-than-ideal condition of his finger.

“I believe in my ability to make shots,” Robinson added. “I’ve been doing it for a little while. […] I feel like I’m capable for sure of making shots at a high level. So it’s a matter of time.”

At the moment, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven, and Nikola Jovic are nursing some physical problems of their own. Robinson has a golden opportunity right in front of him. But one thing’s for sure, his grit playing through his finger injury should endear him to Heat fans even if his sharpshooting output has declined from years past.