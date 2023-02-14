Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has sat out the last 20 games due to a finger injury. More specifically, he needed surgery after fracturing his index finger located on his right hand. The last time he played was back on January 2nd against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers, nearly a month and a half ago, when he logged five minutes of playing time in a 110-100 Heat win. But a recent encouraging injury update indicates that Heat fans won’t have to wait much longer for Robinson to return to the court.

The Heat have upgraded Robinson’s injury status to questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, per a tweet from South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Duncan Robinson, 28, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat organization. He’s averaging 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.0 blocks across 28 appearances this season (zero starts). While Robinson is best known for being an effective three-point shooter, he’s not shooting the ball very accurately from behind the arc in 2022-23, at least by his standards — Robinson’s current 33.1% three-point percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

But despite Robinson’s mediocre shooting efficiency from three this season, here’s to hoping he can return to the lineup on Wednesday because the Heat need his floor-spacing ability. The Heat have been one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league in 2022-23, as they currently rank 28th in the NBA in three-point percentage, behind only the lowly Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.