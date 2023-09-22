The Miami Heat are one of the most successful franchises in the entire NBA. The Heat have been the best franchise in the Eastern Conference for quite some time by various metrics, culminating in a trip to the NBA Finals last season.

Wade was given his flowers by current Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently, with one hilarious catch. The team has been busy attempting to trade for Blazers star Damian Lillard, who poured gasoline on the trade rumors with a cryptic Instagram post recently.

The Heat last won an NBA championship back in 2013 with Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh leading the way under current Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James famously predicted the newly former Miami Heat ‘Super Team' would win seven titles in a pre-season interview with Wade and Chris Bosh.

On Thursday, Wade sat down for an interview with ‘Undisputed' co-host Shannon Sharpe discussing topics ranging from Wade's child with a woman other than Gabrielle Union to his reaction to Mavs guard J.J. Barea helping to beat the Heat in 2011.

Wade said that he did not take James' shocking multiple-title prediction seriously in a clip posted to the Sharpe's ‘Club Shay Shay' Twitter show profile.

“Yeah, I didn't take it seriously,” Wade said. “Did anyone out there take it serious? Like, come on, guys. We were having a parade.

“We were doing what we were doing in the crib talking with our homies…That's what he did. He added a little sauce and then that sauce became, ‘Oh, we going to hold them to it.'”

Wade also talked about the hate and vitriol directed at the Heat's ‘Big Three' in in the interview, as shown in the show clip below.