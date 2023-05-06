Jamie Foxx’s medical condition has gotten a positive update. The actor’s co-star Natasha Blasick, from his directorial debut All-Star Weekend, says that he is has shown great signs of improvement.

“I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who’s like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he’s getting worse,” Blasick told ET Thursday (May 4). “So I was texting [his friend], and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, he’s recovering.’ So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better.”

On Friday (May 5), a source told PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

The source added that “[doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” leave the hospital and go back to his everyday life. However, he’s been advised to “keep his stress level down” when he does.

“He has a lot of projects going on,” the insider said. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

Foxx’s medical complication was made public on April 12 when his daughter Corrine made a post on Instagram about her father’s medical emergency. She has now since removed the post.

“From the Foxx Family,” the message began. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciates your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”