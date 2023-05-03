Actor and musician Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital more than three weeks after suffering a medical emergency. While the exact details of his condition remain under wraps, those closest to him have championed the phrase “Pray for Jamie,” per TMZ.

Jamie Foxx is a prolific player in Hollywood, known for his roles in films such as Ray, Django Unchained, and Just Mercy. He is also the host of the popular music lyric game show, “Beat Shazam,” on FOX. However, his hospitalization has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with studios scrambling to adjust schedules and plans.

It was Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who first announced her father’s medical complication on April 12. Foxx was in Atlanta for work on the film “Back in Action” when he fell ill. Since then, a stunt double and body double have been seen filling in for him on that project.

Since then, little has been revealed about his condition, with family members keeping a tight lid on the situation. Sources close to Jamie have echoed the plea for fans to send their prayers and well-wishes during this difficult time. While it remains unclear what exactly is the problem, it’s clear that his condition is serious enough to require extended hospitalization.

Unfortunately for fans of “Beat Shazam,” Foxx will not be appearing on the upcoming season of the show. Production was set to begin just days after he was hospitalized, and the studios have had to scramble to find a replacement host. Corinne, who DJs on the show, will also not be appearing as she has been by her father’s side at the hospital in Atlanta.