With LaMelo Ball back, can the Hornets get their first win over the Heat?

We're set for our next prediction and pick of today's NBA action as we'll head over to the Eastern Conference for a matchup between divisional rivals. The Charlotte Hornets (8-28) will take on the Miami Heat (22-16) as both teams try to turn their fortunes and mount a sustainable run. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hornets-Heat prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently fourth in the Southeast Division and they sit at 13th-place in the Eastern Conference standings. They've lost their last four consecutive games heading into this one and have just one lone win in their last 16 games. They're hoping to get lucky here and come out of Miami with an upset win.

The Miami Heat are leading the Southeast Division and they hold the seven-spot in the Eastern Conference. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and they're hoping to mount another winning streak as they try to further their position in the East. They beat the Orlando Magic 99-96 in their last game and they're hoping to build some momentum with back-to-back home victories.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Heat Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +275

Miami Heat: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets have lost their last two games by 61 combined points and they're needing some good luck to shine on them during this wash of a season. Still, hopes are a tad higher as LaMelo Ball made his way back into the lineup during their last game against the Spurs. He led the team with 28 points in his return, but the rest of the squad couldn't mount much of a scoring effort to go along with it. They were dominated on the glass by Wembanyama and they stopped showing much hustle by the fourth quarter. It may take some time for them to get back on track, but at least they now have a fighting chance with Ball leading the way for them.

This will be the Hornets' fourth and final time meeting with the Miami Heat and they're still searching for their first win over them on the season. Each of their games have been decided by 11 points or less, so at least the Hornets can hang their hat on playing the Heat tight each time they see them. Terry Rozier's involvement obviously takes a hit with LaMelo Ball back in the mix, but the Hornets should use him as a facilitating guard to boost their assist numbers as they struggle mightily in that department. It'll take a spirited effort to break this Miami defense, but we should see LaMelo Ball return to his All-Star form sooner rather than later.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat will be coming into this game fresh off of their important win over the Orlando Magic. In a tight divisional race, the Heat have been contending with the Magic all year long and they now own a 2-0 lead in their season series. It should be a fun back-and-forth to watch for fans, but the Heat would like to form a winning streak and pull away on their lead a bit. They toughed it out during a low-scoring game and Bam Adebayo was the hero for them with his clutch go-ahead bucket. He's playing at an All-Star level this year and it's clear he's becoming the motor for this team's offense. Duncan Robinson also had a solid game and changed the pace a bit, scoring the majority of his buckets from inside the three-point arc.

While the Heat continue to be shorthanded throughout this current stretch, they have the much more versatile lineup and can matchup better from position to position against this Hornets squad. Of course, most of their defensive focus will have to shift towards LaMelo Ball and stopping his outside scoring, but the Heat should have enough length on their defense to stop him from going off on them. Look for the Heat to lean on their defense and turn steals into buckets on the other end as they're playing a confident game at home with an 11-7 record.

Final Hornets-Heat Prediction & Pick

It's great to see LaMelo Ball back for the Hornets and they can finally begin chipping away at this early deficit they've found themselves in. The Miami Heat have been able to own them all season so far and with the way their offense is clicking with chemistry right now, I don't see that pattern changing. For our prediction, let's roll with the Miami Heat as they sweep the Hornets on the season.

Final Hornets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -8 (-110)