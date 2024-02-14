Erik Spoelstra weighs in.

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Heat took on the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the past two Eastern Conference Finals series, which the two teams split at a series win apiece. On Sunday, it was the Celtics who got the better of the Heat, sweeping the season series in the process despite playing this game on the road in front of what was a loud and proud Miami crowd.

Still, one of the biggest headlines in the game occurred when Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson got into a bit of an altercation with Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, which ended with Brown tossing Robinson to the ground and picking up a flagrant foul penalty one in the process.

Now, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who recently signed an extension with the franchise that will keep him in Miami for the foreseeable future, is sharing his thoughts on the incident.

“I think everything's been said. It was an unfortunate play. If opponents are thinking that Duncan is the enforcer and the overly physical defender, then that means we're doing some good things,” said Spoelstra, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Indeed, Duncan Robinson doesn't exactly have a reputation as being a chippy defensive type; however, the intensity always seems to amp up when the Heat and Celtics take the floor against one another, most of which can be attributed to the two seven-game series the teams have played over the last two years.