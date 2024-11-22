MIAMI – As the Miami Heat are coming off a great win over the Philadelphia 76ers, fans are still wondering about the role of first-round pick Kel'el Ware. As the narrative about the Heat rookie getting sparse playing time has been ongoing, he spoke with ClutchPoints after Thursday's practice about being patient while head coach Erik Spoelstra also touched on his development.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Kel'el Ware waiting patiently for playing time

There is no doubt that the minutes for Ware have been sporadic as there was very little to start the season, then it ramped up due to the prolonged absence of Kevin Love, but it's now virtually zero due to his return. However, it's important to remember that the Indiana University product is a rookie, and the behind-the-scenes work has been impressive, as Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints.

The head coach would also emphasize how even though the playing time is not consistent for Ware, it isn't because there are any setbacks.

“He's really committed to the whole process, and part of that process is just quiet all the noise,” Spoelstra said. “You know, everybody has all these expectations, and rightly so. And you know, if he's not playing a certain amount of minutes, or if he doesn't get into the game, that doesn't mean things are going poorly, you know, quite the contrary, he's doing a lot of really good things.”

“Really good practice today…Control what you can control, stack good days, keep on doing those good days,” Spoelstra continued. “It leaves an impression on the head coach and the rest of the coaching staff, your teammates, you know. And he's, he's getting better. Still has to learn the league, learn how things go. But he's making a lot of steps forward, steps behind the scenes, and that's what you want to see with young players.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware answers if it's frustrating that minutes are sparse

Ware has impressed since being drafted with the 15th overall pick, as his seven-foot frame and elite athleticism were too good to pass up for Miami. The Heat big-man would also show out during the Summer League and has shown spurs in the little playing time that has been given.

While it could be frustrating for fans that Ware isn't getting that much playing time yet, he understands that he needs to develop, as said to ClutchPoints Thursday.

“I don't think it's frustrating. I would just say it's more of the developing aspect of it and just trying to get better,” Ware said. “And, like I said, I am a rookie, so, you know, just trying to get developed to the league.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware on how the season has been going for him

As people await a more consistent role with the team, he does have the right people around him in fellow big-man Bam Adebayo, veterans like Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love, and even Udonis Haslem, who is around the team in a front office role. Ware would tell ClutchPoints that besides his rookie season going well, it's been productive to “pick the brain” of everybody he encounters.

“I mean, it's been going good so far,” Ware said. “I'm surrounded by great people, so just learning and adapting to what's here [in Miami]…I'm around a great group of guys, and, you know, just picking their brains whenever I can. And, you know, just learning more and more, developing and getting better.”

Another player who looks to get more minutes like Ware is fellow rookie Pelle Larsson, who was selected with the second-round pick. There already has been a relationship building between the two as besides spending time in the Summer League, they are both vying for playing time as Ware details their journey.

“I mean, yeah, of course, you know, coming in with him as a rookie, played summer league with each other, so we already got a little bit of chemistry,” Ware said. “And, you know, just playing with each other and practice too, as well, and just getting better. Both of us are trying to develop and get more minutes, so that's what we're just doing.”

At any rate, it will remain to be seen if Spoelstra gives more minutes to Ware sooner rather than later, but judging by both comments, it could be the foreseeable future. The Heat next play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening.