As the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets Friday night, fans are still reeling from the loss to the Phoenix Suns that included extended playing time for first-round selection Kel'el Ware. The Heat's rookie had a patient approach in waiting for meaningful plying time as fans were clamoring to see the Indiana University product, and they finally got what they wanted last Wednesday.

Ware played 14 minutes against the Suns, where he scored seven points on three for six shooting from the field, including his only make from three-point range, while he collected three rebounds, recorded two steals, and a block. The 20-year-old would speak to the media before Friday night's game and spoke about the anticipation to get some time, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“I’ve been putting in the work, trying to build up my body to build up my skills to be able to go out there and perform,” Ware said. “So it was great to have the opportunity.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler assesses rookie Kel'el Ware

His only other playing time before this had been in lopsided results like the six minutes in the opening loss to the Orlando Magic and last Saturday in Mexico, where Miami dominated the Washington Wizards. While Heat star Jimmy Butler had regrets after the loss to the Suns, he complimented Ware for his outing and expects more in the future.

“I think he did great,” Butler said when he was asked about how Ware did. “Jumping up there, contesting shots, rebounding, he made a three, made a little hook. The more plays, the more reps that he gets, the more comfortable he’s going to get and he’s going to be able to pick his spots a lot better on the floor. That only comes with time and reps.”

Speaking of rookies, Heat second-round selection Pelle Larsson has been getting some extended minutes the past few games as Spoelstra already sees him as a do-it-all role player for the team. As for the Summer League standout in Ware, fans have higher expectations for him as being the seven-foot center that pairs with Bam Adebayo.

Heat's Kel'el Ware on what he saw from his first meaningful playing time

However, every time a rookie plays his first true minutes, there will be mistakes as he had some, but Ware understands that he will learn from those and improve.

“I would say it’s more of the first time being out there like that, just first-time minutes,” Ware said after his debut in the Heat’s rotation. “Once you get them out of the way, I feel like for everybody, it’s going to be better.”

“Just being able to watch, being able to watch everything and see how everything is coming, and how I can affect things,” Ware continued.

Ware's minutes Wednesday came because he earned it, as said by Spoelstra, who even said that the Heat have been impressed with his work “behind the scenes.”

“He’s been really progressing quickly behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said following Wednesday’s loss to the Suns. “He kept himself ready. I thought his minutes were very good. I thought they were encouraging.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware on how it has been a “dream come true”

It remains to be seen how much more playing time Ware will get, as while he served as the primary backup to Adebayo, that role is usually filled by Thomas Bryant who has been in place for Kevin Love as he's missed time due to “personal reasons.” Love seems to be on his way back as his distinction on the injury report is now “Return to Competition Reconditioning,” but Ware is still grateful for the time given.

“It’s satisfying,” Ware said. “I guess you could say it’s more a dream come true because you put in the work to be able to perform at your best. That’s always good to me.”

At any rate, the Heat are 3-4 before their second contest in the six-game road trip as they face their 2023 NBA Finals opponents in the Nuggets Friday night.