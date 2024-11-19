MIAMI – The Miami Heat got a huge win over the Philadelphia 76ers, 106-89, on their home floor coming off of a rough six-game road trip, but it was off the back of their main star. Heat forward Jimmy Butler came back from a four-game absence Monday night and had an impressive game as he spoke after about how he feels physically.

Heat's Jimmy Butler speaks on how his body feels

It was a staple Butler game as he led Miami with 30 points on an efficient eight for 12 shooting, including making all 13 of his free throws, to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. Coming off an ankle injury, he would admit after the game that while he feels “great,” he was a bit “tired” and possibly “out of shape,” but he looks forward to the upcoming break to get back to 100 percent.

He would also shout out Heat star Tyler Herro for his impeccable start to the season, leading the team going into Monday with close to 25 points per game.

“I feel great right now, a little tired, a little out of shape maybe, but I got a couple days to get back into that,” Butler said. “I'm glad I get to hoop again and compete with my guys. This guy right here (Herro) has been holding it down for us these first couple of games. And I just want to be there to help, you know, make it easy for him a little bit. And I think we are always trying to get into a rhythm and win a couple in a row.”

“I think it slows the game down, so everybody gets to get a break, including myself,” Butler said on his immense amount of free throw attempts. “But just staying aggressive, getting to the paint, getting fouled, getting to the paint, kicking out to our guys who scored the ball. I think I just did what I'm supposed to do at a decent level today.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler on facing the 76ers and their great third quarter

As the Heat beat a returning Caleb Martin and Philadelphia, the opponent had not been playing well, as they were 2-10 going into the outing. However, besides Paul George, they got back Joel Embiid, who was doubtful before tip-off, but it was the Heat's performance in the third quarter that was concerning to start the season, but it turned out to be a positive this time around.

Butler would say to ClutchPoints that the 76ers are not what their record says and was proud of Miami for excelling on both ends in the third period as they scored a game-high 35 points while holding the rivals to 16.

“I mean, they are a good team. They're not playing the best basketball right now, but they got some hellafied players that can score,” Butler said. “And I think we did a great job of scoring ourselves and getting some stops more than anything, I think we just played together, moved the ball, took what the defense gave us, and scored some points.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on how Jimmy Butler controlled the game

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Butler and what he brings when healthy, how active the star can be, and especially how he controls the game when going to the free-throw line. The 13 free throw attempts from Butler were one more than the whole 76ers team ended up with.

“We know what the expectation is when he's healthy,” Spoelstra said. “And we saw that in the first quarter, he really set the tone by imposing his physical will on the game, but also just his savviness to be able to control the game in that second quarter…but he also appreciates how deep this team that if he comes out, he knows that we have a lot of guys that can keep the momentum going, and he likes that. And I think our team is in a place that will get a better understanding of that and a better appreciation as the season goes on.”

“When Jimmy feels good physically and fresh, he's going to get to the free throw line,” Spoelstra continued. “He's going to create collisions, he's not flopping; he's putting his head down, and he's creating some action. But he's also able to do it with the poise and savviness, and experience to make the right play. So we'll keep him as physically youthful as we possibly can for the rest of the year and utilize our depth to do that.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 6-7 on the season as they get almost a week to heal and prepare for Sunday as they host the Dallas Mavericks.