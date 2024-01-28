Heat's Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler get real on Terry Rozier's early struggles after trade

Through his first three games on Miami, Rozier has shot 30 percent from the field.

There is no doubt that the Miami Heat traded for a really good player in Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets last Tuesday. However, his start with the team has been forgettable to say the least, but this was to be expected as his heavy usage with the Hornets would take time to mesh with the bevy of stars on the Heat.

In the three games Rozier has played with Miami, he has shot 30 percent from the field as it was evident he did not want to step on anybody's toes. What has resulted is a less aggressive player, which the team doesn't want, but Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the loss to the New York Knicks that he will figure it out, but overall, they want “Terry to be Terry” according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“He’ll figure it out,” Spoelstra said after the sixth straight loss to the New York Knicks. “He’s tried to fit in. I get that. We’re all saying the same thing. We want Terry to be Terry. He’s going to unlock other things for us and you can see the burst that he gives us, the rim pressure that we need. “And that’s not just the head coach saying that, that’s his teammates saying that. And once he gets comfortable, those are really good and needed opportunities for our team offensively.”

Jimmy Butler wants Rozier to be more “aggressive” with Heat

Star Jimmy Butler is confident that Rozier will understand the offense and be the player that fans and the team are excited about obtaining. Like Spoelstra mentioned, Butler expressed that he wants Rozier to be himself and be aggressive.

“We need him to be him. We want him to be him,” Butler said. “That’s the reason that he’s here. And the more comfortable that he gets, the more he realizes we’re all in his corner to shoot the ball and to be aggressive, to attack.”

In the defeat to the Knicks, Rozier scored 10 points, making four of his 12 attempts, while recording seven assists, and collecting five rebounds. After the ugly loss to the Boston Celtics last Thursday, Butler talked about the trade for Rozier for the first time. He said to ClutchPoints that he believes it can be a “positive thing” to have the former Hornet and that he is a “hell of a player.”

“I mean, I think it can be a positive thing, a new face, yes,” Butler said. “The scoring that he brings, the leadership that he brings, he’s played in the playoffs a bunch with that Boston team. And I mean he’s just a hell of a player. He’s smiling. He’s happy. And I think that’s going to become very contagious. He’s going to be the ring leader for that.”

