Through three games with Miami, Rozier has shot 30.3 percent from the field.

The Miami Heat have looked a little different since last Tuesday as they made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for star Terry Rozier. In exchange, they traded usual starting point guard Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick as Rozier fills in a huge need for Miami.

However, it has been a hectic time to say the least as the day he was traded, he traveled to Miami, then played a back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. With his presence comes a grace period as a 20 plus point per game scorer joins three others with Heat stars Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo as they are all trying to mesh with one another as said by Rozier according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“It’s been a crazy week to say the least,” Rozier said. “But I think we’re all still trying to figure it out together. And the most important thing is wins and losses. Obviously the way I play is going to come into effect, is going to come into play. That’s the reason they brought me over here.”

“We’re most importantly trying to get wins, and you kind of feel that around the locker room,” Rozier continued. “We’re kind of desperate right now. And it’s going to happen. It’s got to turn for us, because we’ve all got the right attitude. So hopefully it will turn for us ASAP.”

Rozier details difference between Heat and Hornets

One could tell from the first two games that Rozier was not trying to step on anybody's toes and was in a feeling out process. With that though comes a less aggressive player which the Heat don't want. He showed more of himself in the loss to the New York Knicks Saturday where he scored 10 points, recorded seven assists, and collected five rebounds.

It should take a couple of games more before we see the Rozier fans have been wanting since the trade last Tuesday. If there is one aspect he has, it is the appreciation for the Heat organization and its winning ways.

“The difference between the organizations, and simply the difference is guys over here don’t like losing, they don’t like losing,” Rozier said. “It’s something that they’re not used to. Like I said, we’re all just looking to turn this thing around together and we’re going to figure it out.”

Rozier is confident himself and Heat will “figure it out”

Rozier is confident that himself and the team is going to figure out the cohesion that will lead to winning down the line with the season entering the second half. There is no doubt that it is a new experience for the former Hornets guard to being traded in the middle of the season so some time for him to fit in is to be expected.

“I’ve never been traded, the middle of the season, with guys I’m actually open with now, because they’re getting a lot of attention. I’m not so used to that,” Rozier said. “But, like I said, we’ll figure it out. Us all being competitors in this locker room, it’s tough on us, but we’ll figure it out. And I just got to be myself. When you’ve got one through 15 guys plus the coach telling me to be myself, that’s what I got to do.”

However, the winning ways need to happen as soon as possible as the Heat are on a six-game losing streak and arguably playing their worst basketball of the season as they are 24-22 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference. The road does not get any easier for Miami as their next two games, while at home, is against the Phoenix Suns who have won five of their last six contests and the Sacramento Kings.