Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor made headlines for all the wrong reasons following his mid-game publicity stunt in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. Not only was the Irishman booed by the home crowd as he was promoting his new pain relief spray, but McGregor also ended up sending the Heat mascot to the emergency room after smacking him on the head with a couple of haymakers.

The good news is that the man behind Burnie the mascot was able to quickly recover from his head injury and was released from the hospital shortly after his visit. He is not expected to miss any time because of this knock, which has prompted a reaction from Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra:

“That's the Miami Heat toughness that we're talking about,” Spoelstra said. “… He's tough. He can take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he's not gonna miss any time.”

Reporter: "What does it say about your mascot that he can take a punch from Conor McGregor, bounce back, and still be ready to go next home game?" Erik Spoelstra: "That's the Miami Heat toughness… He's not gonna miss any time." 🤣 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Ml8gvST1vL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In case you haven't seen the now-controversial incident, here it is:

The Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, was sent to the ER last night after taking a hit from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a midgame bit in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @sam_amick. The man has since been released from the hospital and is “doing well”.pic.twitter.com/lDRlOK9Aaz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

The punches were clearly all part of the show, but it seems that McGregor accidentally hit the man on the head with one of his punches. This is one of the baddest men on the planet we're talking about here, so it comes as no surprise that even a pulled punch caused some sort of injury to the recipient.

At this point, however, the Heat are hoping that they will still need Burnie the mascot in Game 6 when the series shifts back to Miami. The Nuggets are now just one win away from the title, and with Game 5 on Monday set to be held in Denver, it's very much possible that the Heat have already played their last game of the season on their home court.