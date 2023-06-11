Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner turned NBA on TNT analyst Jamal Crawford is clearly a huge fan of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and how dominant the former back-to-back league MVP has been throughout the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. So much so, that Crawford believes that Jokic has already transcended playing against the Heat players in this series. At this point, the Nuggets big man is already battling Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, according to Crawford.

Coach Spo has caught wind of Crawford's comments and it has prompted a brutally honest reaction from the two-time NBA champion coach:

“Look at me, I look ridiculous,” Spoelstra said. “I'm not out there playing. He's not playing against me. That's absurd … No.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Erik Spoelstra on Jamal Crawford's comments asying Nikola Jokic is ‘so good, he’s not even playing against the Miami Heat players. He’s playing against Spoelstra.’ "Look at me, I look ridiculous. I'm not out there playing. He's not playing against me. That's absurd … No." (via… pic.twitter.com/YxLB0pNPqz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

I guess Crawford was trying to imply that Nikola Jokic is playing some sort of metaphorical chess match against coach Erik Spoelstra. The Heat shot-caller seemed baffled by the statement, though, and he just had to express how much he disagrees with the notion.

Whatever the case might be, Coach Spo will need to figure out a way to try and limit Jokic's impact on Game 5 on Monday. The series is set to shift back to Denver in what could be the last game of the NBA Finals as the Nuggets look to close it out on their own home floor. If Spoelstra and the Heat are unable to prevent another onslaught from Jokic on Monday night then the odds are we get to crown a new champion in a day's time.