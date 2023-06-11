The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of their first NBA title as they return home Monday for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series after beating the Heat twice in Miami, and they can clinch the title if they are victorious in the Mile High City. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been playing starring roles for Denver, and Murray believes Jokic can become even more dominant in the future.

"I think there’s more to come, actually, from [Jokic]… I think we haven't seen a side of [Jokic] that we're going to see. He can be just pure dominance, the whole game, even more than he has been.” Jamal Murray thinks Nikola Jokic can get even better 😳pic.twitter.com/jSkG54z6sS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Jokic has been a sensational performer for the Nuggets throughout his eight-year career in Denver. He has already won two MVP awards in his career, and he has the skills to dominate the game for multiple years.

Murray has been an excellent wingman for Jokic, and he would be the best player on multiple teams. He is a strong No. 2 man on the Nuggets, and he is incredibly supportive of his teammate. As good as Jokic is now, Murray says he could become even more dominant.

Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the regular season for the Nuggets, and he has stepped up in every playoff series. He has been a powerful factor in the championship round, averaging 30.7 points in the first 4 games of the series.

Nikola Jokic has had a triple double in 3 of the 4 games of the series against the Heat.