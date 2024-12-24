MIAMI – It was a much-needed win for the Miami Heat as they beat the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, 110-95, even without the likes of stars Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. There had to be some positive momentum as the Heat collapsed against the Orlando Magic last Saturday as head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak on the message to the team as they head into a mini break with the Holidays here.

The team has been through a rollercoaster as they had an impressive four-game winning streak, then they would lose three straight including the dreadful Magic loss, finishing with the win over Brooklyn at home Monday. Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints after the game that he wants everybody to recover physically during this break and even to be “grateful” for the position they are in.

“We just want to, get everybody feeling good physically,” Spoelstra said. “You know, we've had a stretch, not of a ton of games, but just guys have been dealing with some minor things. I just want everybody to feel good, you know, and we'll get ready for a big game in Orlando, and then, in the meantime, I want guys to understand what a great place we're in, even though we're not where we want to be, there's a lot to be grateful for.

“This locker room and who we have,” Spoelstra continued. “There's a lot to be grateful for. That we're all here together, you know, for a reason, and we have an opportunity ahead of us. So take a couple of days to think about that, reflect on that, and see the abundance that'll be there for us in 25 and in the meantime, we'll have a great holiday and get ready for a big game in Orlando.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's current health problem includes concerning Dru Smith injury

As Spoelstra was saying, there has been a health issue with some players such as Butler who is dealing with a stomach illness, and the aforementioned Rozier who was a late add to the injury report with left knee inflammation. However, the game on Monday would be shadowed by what could be a serious injury to Dru Smith.

Expand Tweet



The Heat guard had been getting consistent minutes recently, maybe even in line to go from his two-way contract to a standard deal, but would suffer a non-contact lower left leg injury with just over eight minutes left in the second quarter. He would have to be helped off the court and was taken straight to the locker room.

Spoelstra would say “The air went out of the building” as his teammates offered their prayers as it truly had an impact on them since Smith had been making his marl with the team, especially already coming off a torn ACL recovery.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Heat's Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo reflect on team amidst Holidays

The Heat's All-Star hopeful Tyler Herro would have a relatively modest game with 17 points, scoring a crucial seven in the final period to stall the Nets from making a comeback. In reflecting on the season heading into the New Year, he would emphasize the importance of the team playing “consistently.”

“I think we haven't played bad basketball,” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “I think we lost three the last three before this. But we keep continuing to show glimpses of good offense and good defense in different sections of the game. So I would just say focus on consistency and sustain our game and our identity throughout a full 48 minutes, which will continue to grow on and continue to get better at, you know. So we enjoy these next two days and be ready for Orlando.”

Expand Tweet

It would be an impressive game for the likes of Heat first-round rookie Kel'el Ware and even Nikola Jovic who led off the bench with 18 points. Still, it was the Heat's captain Bam Adebayo (who led the team with 23 points) who spoke about what he wanted his team to do during the Holidays.

“Enjoy their families,” Adebayo said. “You know, that's what the holidays about, being around your family, being able to decompress for a little bit, but understand we still got a job to do after the holidays are over.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, Miami is now 14-13 as they start a three-game road trip, starting Thursday against Orlando where they look to rewrite the narrative after the breakdown.