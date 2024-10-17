After the Miami Heat's win over the Atlanta Hawks, 120-111, to win their third straight preseason game, there was a few key aspects that gave fans excitement for this upcoming season. One was another extended look at the Heat's starting lineup looking to build chemistry even in the second game of a preseason back to back, but it was also the team's second unit that provided a major impact that garnered a response from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

While the attention has been on the starting lineup, Miami's bench could be the most underrated aspect on the team as it features key pieces like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, Alec Burks, and more. It was on display in Wednesday's victory where continuing what the starters kicked off, the second unit brought the team to a 24-2 run that consisted of explosive offense and defensive intensity as Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints how “ignitable” they are.

“Yeah, it started with the defensive activity, we had some deflections and steals that started the third quarter,” Spoelstra said. “And that group, yes, they are ignitable, they really are. I mean, they can get it going fast. We had to work more just to make sure that they feel comfortable defensively on what we're doing and what the rotations are, so that we can take advantage of that skill level shooting and ignite ability going down and down the other end. But yeah, it was a close game that broke open pretty quickly with with that group.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Haywood Highsmith speaks on the team's second unit

One of the players mentioned that will be relied upon a lot for his two-way ability is Highsmith who signed a contract extension with the Heat this offseason. He led the bench with 16 points as he shot six of eight from the field and two of four from deep Wednesday where he also showed off his stalwart defense in guarding Atlanta's top players in Trae Young and Jalen Johnson.

There's no doubt he will take on a larger role with Miami with the loss of Caleb Martin to the Philadelphia 76ers, especially on defense, but he is also confident in the group around him. He would run down to ClutchPoints about the main players in the second unit including point guard Dru Smith and how he fits with everybody.

“For sure. I mean, we got a lot of different playmakers and lot of different guys in that second unit,” Highsmith said. “You know, obviously Duncan [Robinson] creates a lot of triggers for us, one of the best shooters in the NBA, great passer as well, becoming a great finisher as well. K-Love [Love] with his pops, a shooting big, you know, he can't really guard, that. Also his outlet passes and his rebounding. And then Jaime [Jaquez Jr.] is becoming a great passer as well, second year in the league and really developing his playmaking also has a great three point shot and you got Alex Burks another, savvy vet you know Dru Smith can run the point, then you got me just doing what I got to do just helping the team win.”

Expand Tweet

This key Heat piece will prove wonders for their bench

One of the pieces that will be huge for the offense in the bench and the Heat's second unit will be Jaquez who is entering his second season in the league after an impressive rookie campaign. He earned back to back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors and made the NBA's All-Rookie first team as he averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from the three-point line.

There was a lot of points last season where Jaquez was Jimmy Butler's de facto replacement due to their shared skillsets on offense in playing bully ball in the paint and how each have a knack for improvising under duress.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on what Jaime Jaquez Jr. adds to the second unit

Spoelstra would echo the same sentiments to ClutchPoints after Tuesday's win over the San Antonio Spurs where his explosive style was put on display.

“There's a lot of skill and shooting, you know, with that unit,” Spoelstra said. “Dru [Smith] can get the group organized, Duncan [Robinson] obviously creates a lot of different havoc on his own just by running around, K-Love [Kevin Love] gives you great spacing and savviness, you know, how to manipulate the defense. But ultimately, also, and AB [Alec Burks] was really good, you know, he's just a really high IQ Player. I knew he was a bucket getter, but he's a smart, intelligent player, he knows how to fit in and let a unit work. But you also need the ball to have a place to go to when you get stuck.”

“And that's what happened, you know, few times tonight, and that's part of Jaime's talent is he can create something out of nothing,” Spoelstra continued. “And everybody can run around and do what we need them to do, and then all of a sudden you need the ball to go somewhere. You feel that he can create something aggressive going into the paint and he's been intentional and diligent about working on making plays as well, because teams are scheming him a little bit more if he catches it in that mid post.”

Expand Tweet

Not much time left for preparation for Heat's regular season opener

At any rate, the Heat still look to build that chemistry not only with the starting unit, but also with the bench and younger players so they can get ready for the start of the regular season. There is only one more preseason game left which is Friday on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies before the regular season opener on Oct. 23 facing the Orlando Magic where fans will get to see a first glimpse of the team meaningfully.