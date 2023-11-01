The Miami Heat have a chance to put a stop to their three-game losing streak as they're back home to take on the Brookyln Nets. Head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke before the game about the injuries to players such as star Jimmy Butler, facing the Nets, and how to get out of the slump they're currently in.
Spoelstra was asked about the injury to Butler who is dealing with right knee tendinitis. He sternly responded that he's done talking about injuries and that he's only focused on who's playing.
“I'm not going to talk about anybody's injuries anymore. If anybody's hurt, if they're not available, all they have to do is focus on being available, that's it,” Spoelstra said. “I'm not talking about any injuries or who's in or who's out. I know who's playing tonight, that's all I'm focused on.”
Butler is listed as “probable” according to the official injury report and the Heat said that he'll be working out, as well as Haywood Highsmith, to see if they're ready to go for tonight. While he's had a slow start to the season, the Heat will need Butler to lead them out of their rut.
Spoelstra gives a scouting report on the Nets
In breaking the slump, they have the Nets tonight and while on paper it should be an easy win for the Heat, especially with players like Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie out, Spoelstra notices their strengths. He said to ClutchPoints that they play fast and that'll be exemplified with the injuries, plus a goal for the Heat is to make them uncomfortable on their floor.