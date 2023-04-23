A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Miami Heat may have just lost guard Victor Oladipo for the rest of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Oladipo went down with what seemed to be a serious knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s 121-99 home win for the Heat over the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

Victor Oladipo was helped off the floor after he came down with the injury, and it was so hard to watch for Erik Spolestra and the Heat, considering the player’s injury history.

After the game, Spoelstra was very emotional as he tried to fight back tears while talking about Victor Oladipo.s injury.

Erik Spoelstra looks like is about to cry, and likely already has pic.twitter.com/XUwN15yBC6 — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’ll just have to see. I feel like throwing up right now, but I don’t know what the prognosis is,” said while speaking to reporters during the postgame press conference.

Of course, the hope for Spoelstra and the Heat is that Victor Oladipo did not suffer anything serious enough to put not just his season in jeopardy but his basketball career as well. Oladipo did an admirable job of returning from a devastating injury he suffered in 2018 when he was still starring for the Indiana Pacers.

Oladipo came off the bench and scored eight points on 4-for-6 shooting in 19 minutes before suffering the injury.

While no official word yet has been released with regards to the exact severity of his injury as of this writing, Victor Oladipo does look that, at the very least, he’s not going to be playing in Game 4 on Monday against the Bucks this coming Monday.