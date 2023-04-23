David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo left Game 3 with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during their first round playoff series. Oladipo attacked the basket and seemed to hurt his knee on the drive causing him to fall and slide out of bounds. The Heat would go on to cruise to a win and take a 2-1 lead in the series. But the focus postgame is surely going to be on the health of Oladipo.

Victor Oladipo went down and grabbed his knee after this play 😳 pic.twitter.com/oENCnLDQqB — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 23, 2023

The injury is much more concerning for Victor Oladipo who has had knee issues in the past but has been able to make a remarkable recovery. A two-time All-Star, Oladipo’s availability has been limited his first couple of seasons with the Heat. He was traded to the Heat in 2021 by the Houston Rockets but was limited to only four games due to a season-ending quadriceps tendon injury. He re-signed with the Heat as a free agent that offseason but only appeared in eight games during the 2021-22 season while recovering from the tendon surgery.

This season Oladipo was able to finally earn a regular spot in the Heat’s rotation. He played in 42 games, the most he’s played since the 2017-18 season when he made his first All-Star appearance with the Indiana Pacers. This year he averaged 10.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Oladipo played in one game so far before Game 3 and had 15 points, five rebounds and one assist. Fans will certainly hope for some good Victor Oladipo news on the Heat injury report.