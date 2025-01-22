On Tuesday night, the gears for a Jimmy Butler trade continued to be in motion; the Phoenix Suns, long believed as the biggest suitor for the disgruntled Miami Heat star, traded away their 2031 first-round pick — the only first-rounder left at their disposal — to the Utah Jazz in exchange for three first-round picks (the least favorable of all the picks the Jazz own among their and the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers' picks).

It's unclear how close the Suns are in their trade pursuit of Butler, considering how many moving parts any deal will have to require considering their cap limitations brought forth by them being in the second tax apron. But many believe that their decision to strike a trade with the Jazz means they are confident in their chances of perhaps swinging for the fences and hitting a home run.

The Heat's struggles on the basketball court have only served to fan the flames of a potential trade even further. On Tuesday, the Heat lost to the lowly Portland Trail Blazers, 116-107, with Butler putting up just 13 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in what could be his final game for the franchise.

Jimmy Butler's Heat tenure is coming to an end

While calling the Heat's loss to the Blazers on Tuesday Jimmy Butler's final game with the franchise is all speculation, there is no question that his stint with the team is coming to an end.

For some fans, it was a bit poetic for Butler's potential final game for the Heat to come against the Blazers, the team that decided to trade Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks instead, refusing Miami's offer that was centered around Tyler Herro, the huge contract of Duncan Robinson or Kyle Lowry, two first-round picks and a youngster (most likely Nikola Jovic).

Part of Butler's frustrations with the Heat organization has been their perceived inability to add talent to the team, and the Blazers unwittingly played a huge part in stoking Butler's desire to seek greener pastures.

“Jimmy Butler’s last game likely in front of Miami crowd in a Heat jersey. It’s going to end in a loss to the Blazers who might’ve been one of the biggest proponents to Jimmy’s departure when Cronin refused to send Dame to Miami,” X user @CoreyB08 wrote.

“Just peeped that Jimmy Butler's potentially last game as a Heat was a home loss to the Portland Joe Cronins,” @nolan_boolin added.