Jaylen Brown appears to have fixed Duncan Robinson's shooting woes...

It's easy to forget, but there were a couple NBA games on the day of the Super Bowl, with one of them being a rivalry renewal between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. During that contest, Duncan Robinson and Jaylen Brown, players who've featured prominently in the two team's playoff tussles over the past few years, got into a bit of an altercation after the Celtics star appeared to yank Robinson's arm after the two got physically entangled.

While that play could have been dangerous, it seems to have worked out in the Heat's favor, especially when that arm-yank looks to have jolted Robinson's sharpshooting ways back to life. On Tuesday night, with Miami in need of someone to step up amid the absences of Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, Robinson dropped 23 points on 8-12 shooting and 6-8 from beyond the arc to lead the shorthanded Heat to a 123-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

This got fans on Twitter (X) excited; fans were pumped to see Duncan Robinson be the flamethrower he's proven many times he can be on a more consistent basis, thanking Jaylen Brown for bringing out the best in the Heat guard. Some fans even went as far as to compare Robinson to the peak version of Reggie Miller and Ray Allen, two of the greatest movement shooting guards in league history.

Jaylen Brown turned Duncan Robinson into prime Reggie Miller pic.twitter.com/V1AmYc2Q4M — Miami Heatle 🔥🐬 (@HeatleMiami) February 14, 2024

Duncan Robinson depois do Jaylen Brown tentar quebrar o braço dele: pic.twitter.com/f74SYcNZfk — MIAMI HEAT DEPRÊ ™️ (@MiamiHeatDepre) February 14, 2024

“So apparently Jaylen Brown pulled Duncan Robinson's arm back in socket. He is now 5 of 6 on 3s,” Ira Winderman, Heat beat reporter for South Florida Sun-Sentinel, wrote.

Here were other reactions from Heat fans across social media:

“Jaylen Brown getting into it with Duncan Robinson was the best thing to happen.” – @Katheryn_x3

“Duncan Robinson is trash talking every Bucks soul who crosses his path right now … Jaylen Brown instilled a new confidence in this man after nearly dislocating his shoulder. #HEATCulture” – @mph_824_

“giannis and jaylen brown really let duncan robinson b*tch them in back to back games individually this year is different.” – @TheDHoj

“Watching the Heat game now and what did Jaylen Brown do to Duncan Robinson. He’s moving different.” – @Marco_Romo

“Jaylen Brown pulling Duncan Robinson’s arm may have fixed Duncan’s shooting! 🙌🙌🙌.” – @matttalksports