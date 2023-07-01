The Miami Heat lost one of their most significant rotation players in Gabe Vincent on the first day of free agency, as the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to sign the stalwart defender to a three-year, $33 million contract. However, the Heat may not have needed to lost Vincent to a potential NBA Finals competitor if they were willing to up the ante.

Heat offered three years starting at 7.7 https://t.co/DiYSCU4MVT — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 30, 2023

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Heat offered Vincent a three-year contract starting at $7.7 million per year.

Considering the difference in state tax, the difference between at least the first year of the contract would likely be a bit less than $3.3 million per year. But the California native would still stand to make more by playing for the Lakers, so there really was no financial incentive for him to stay in Miami for that offer.

Ultimately, with the Heat still angling for Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard and potential suitors for Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden, they may not be all that concerned about losing Vincent though. Although the 27-year-old has been a standout player for them, the prospect of landing a future Hall of Fame player naturally overshadows his loss.

The Heat, of course, could ultimately out the worse for wear if they don't manage to acquire a player like Lillard or Harden.

Though far from a perfect player, Vincent can run an offense, knock down outside jumpers (he made 44.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s in the 2023 NBA Playoffs) and defender backcourt players at a high level.

In a league full of lethal guards, Vincent is their antivenom. And well worth the price.