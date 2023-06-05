The Miami Heat picked up a huge Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets to even the NBA Finals at 1-1, and Gabe Vincent led the team in scoring with 23 points. Shaquille O'Neal asked Vincent if he and the Heat feel disrespected for the lack of credit the team gets, and he said no one cares about that.

“I speak for my whole team when I say we don't give a damn,” Gabe Vincent said, via NBA TV. “We just want to get four wins. We don't give a damn about none of the other stuff… We don't care. Four wins, that's all that matters”

.@SHAQ: "Are you guys a little upset that you're not getting the respect that you deserve?" Gabe Vincent: "I speak for my whole team when I say we don't give a damn. We just want to get four wins." pic.twitter.com/Q1PuXsSZ7h — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2023

It appears that has been the case when it comes to Shaquille O'Neal's question throughout the NBA Playoffs for Gabe Vincent and the Heat. They were underdogs in each of the series they played. They upset the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in each round of the NBA Playoffs. Now, they are trying to become the first eight seed to win the championship in NBA history.

The Nuggets were in control of the game, until Duncan Robinson made multiple clutch shots in the fourth quarter. That was when the Heat were able to take the lead for good and close out the win in Game 2.

The NBA Finals shifts to Miami on Wednesday for Game 3 with the series tied 1-1, and the Heat made a statement in Game 2 that this will not be easy. They now have home-court advantage by winning Game 2 on the road.