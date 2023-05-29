Monday night, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are gearing up for what many expect to be an electrifying Game 7. Considering how this year’s Eastern Conference Finals has played out, round three ending in winner-take-all fashion is the perfect way to cap off this highly competitive series, and shooting guard Gabe Vincent understands the stakes for each participating club that, frankly, go beyond just advancing to the 2023 NBA Finals.

When participating in pre-game interviews, the 26-year-old discussed the historical relevance of Monday’s affair out in Beantown and stated that, no matter the outcome, history is destined to be made.

“We’re making history either which way. What side of history do we wanna be on,” Gabe Vincent said, via Will Manso of WPLG.

Should the Heat win, they’d be making history as becoming just the second eighth seed in the NBA to advance to the Finals, with the first and only team to do so being the New York Knicks back in 1998-99.

However, if the Celtics were to come away from Game 7 victorious, they would be the first team in league history to successfully come back from an 0-3 deficit in the postseason. On the flip side, this achievement would also see the Heat making history, albeit for being just the first team to ever let up such a commanding series lead.

Gabe Vincent may have been present for pre-game discussions, but his status for Game 7 is unfortunately still up in the air, as he finds himself listed as questionable for the contest due to a left ankle sprain.