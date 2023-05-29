A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Miami Heat are in the middle of their preparation for their biggest game yet of the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are about to face the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Ideally, all hands will be on deck for the Heat, but there’s a chance that guard Gabe Vincent will not be out there on the floor of TD Garden to help Miami prevent a playoff collapse of historic proportions. The question is this: Is Gabe Vincent playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Gabe Vincent injury status vs. Celtics

According to the latest official injury report from the NBA for the Heat and the Celtics, Gabe Vincent is questionable to play for Game 7 this Monday night due to a left ankle sprain. It can be remembered that Vincent hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and ultimately was ruled out of Game 5. However, he returned to action shortly after that, playing in Game 6 and scoring 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-6 performance from behind the arc while also adding four rebounds in 41 minutes. Vincent’s heavy playing time in Game 6 offered a great sign of his availability in Game 7. Considering what’s on the line in Monday night’s contest in Beantown, it’s a safe bet that Miami will remove the harness off of Vincent and let him go all out on the floor.

Vincent has been an undeniable great asset for the Heat not only in the Celtics series but in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, thus far, Since the start of the postseason, Gabe Vincent has averaged 13.3 points while shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point region. He truly stepped up in the series against the Celtics during which he put up 17.0 points in the five games he’s played while making 50 percent of his attempt from the field and 50 percent of his shots from behind the arc. In the event that Gabe Vincent gets held out, the Heat will get Kyle Lowry increased playing time.

So, when it comes to the question of if Gabe Vincent is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, it’s looking like he is going to see action.