The Miami Heat were led by 23 points from guard Gabe Vincent in Sunday's 111-108 Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets. Vincent knocked down four-of-six three pointers on the evening.

Vincent's act of “disrespect” on Nuggets guard Christian Braun happened as the undrafted UC Santa Barbara alum scored his 21st point. A sly look from Vincent sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy. The play epitomized what Heat star Jimmy Butler called the team's “focused” and care-free attitude.

The Heat guard let a perfect shot fly as he watched Braun soar past him. Slow-motion cameras captured the moment shown below.

That look by Gabe Vincent 😭 The disrespect

pic.twitter.com/2FiYfGx1hB — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) June 5, 2023

“Gabe knew the rookie blew the defensive assignment,” wrote one reader in response to the video. “He stepped up and Bam (Adebayo) is playing at All Star form again,” a second commenter said. “All these ‘undrafted players' been going through the playoffs outplaying these drafted players,” a third fan added.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The third-year Heat guard also shot 8-for-12 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the free throw line. His performance came three days after a 19 point, five assist stat line in Game 1 against the Nuggets in Denver, suggesting Vincent has staying power.

Braun had six points, three assists and a rebound in 15 minutes. The rookie from Kansas did not score in eight minutes of action in Game 1.

Vincent said after the game that the Heat, who came back from down eight in the final quarter, were built for adversity.

“It's part of our DNA for one. I mean everyone on this team has battled through adversity in some manner and has been knocked down and have had to get back up,” he said. “For number two, we've got a lot of experience in these close games, so when it comes down to the wire we're strangely comfortable.”