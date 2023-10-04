Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade continues to inspire the new generation of NBA players. Although Wade has been out of the league since his retirement in 2019, it's clear that the Heat icon's impact is still being felt throughout the NBA landscape.

Recently, shooting guard Grayson Allen was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Phoenix Suns as a perhaps overlooked part of the larger three-team Damian Lillard deal.

At his introductory press conference with the Suns at Phoenix's media day, Allen showed off his new jersey number, number three (which he has also worn at previous stops in his career), and revealed that he opted to go with the number because of Dwyane Wade, per Yahoo Sports.

Wade of course donned the number three throughout his legendary tenure with the Heat, which began in 2003. Wade completed one of the most impressive playoff runs in NBA history during the 2006 season, leading Miami to its first ever NBA championship alongside teammate Shaquille O'Neal.

It was of course in 2010 when Wade was joined by fellow stars Chris Bosh and LeBron James to form the Big Three era in Miami, during which the Heat hoisted two NBA Championship trophies over the span of four years.

Wade would go on to spend time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers later in his career; however, it was his tenure with the Heat in that iconic number three jersey with which he is most synonymous.

Although Grayson Allen may not exactly be the spitting image of Wade in terms of play style, it's refreshing to see Wade's impact still being felt throughout the league.