The Miami Heat will sign former Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Alondes Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a Friday tweet from The Athletic Senior Lead NBA Insider Shams Charania.

“The Miami Heat are signing former Wake Forest standout guard Alondes Williams to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania wrote. “Williams appeared in one game for Nets last season and averaged 13.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 2.9 APG for G League Long Island.”

Williams, a former Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and First-Team All-ACC selection, signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. He split time with the Long Island Nets and Sioux Falls Skyforce after Brooklyn released him in January. The former Wake Forest guard played in 35 games for Long Island between the G-League's regular season and its Winter Showcase, earning averages of 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Skyforce acquired his returning player rights from Long Island in July.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Williams appeared in four games for the Heat during the 2023 NBA Summer League. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing, highlighted by a 14-point performance in a 104-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Heat agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with former Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider earlier this week. Swider, a former Villanova Wildcats and Syracuse Orange forward, signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in 2022. He played in five games for the Lakers Summer League squad, earning averages of 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 28.4 minutes per game.

Miami signed guards Jamaree Bouyea and Dru Smith to two-way contracts in July. Bouyea was named to the G-League's All-Rookie Team and All-NBA G League Second Team in April. He joined Cleveland Charge guard Sharife Cooper, Maine Celtics forward Luka Samanic, Rio Grande Valley Vipers forward Darius Days and Maine center Mfiondu Kabengele on the Second Team.