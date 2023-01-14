Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has missed the last two games with an Achilles injury. The last time he played was against the Brooklyn Nets back on January 8th, when he finished with 24 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes of playing time. So when the Milwaukee Bucks visit Miami to play the Heat on Saturday afternoon, every Heat fan under the sun (pun intended) will be dying to know: Is Tyler Herro playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Is Heat’s Tyler Herro playing vs. Bucks

The answer to this question isn’t what Heat nation wants to hear.

The Heat have Herro listed as out for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang. Additionally, Udonis Haslem is available to play, and big man Dewayne Dedmon is back with the team after serving a one-game suspension.

Tyler Herro, 22, is in his fourth year in the NBA out of the University of Kentucky. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 32 appearances with the Heat this season. Herro has been a great shooter ever since he stepped foot in the pros, but his free-throw shooting has risen to another level thus far in 2022-23. He’s converting a whopping 91.8% of his free throw attempts, the best percentage of his career by a wide margin.

Losing Herro is a tough pill to swallow for Miami, but at least the Bucks will be hobbled on Saturday too. After all, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out for Milwaukee due to left knee soreness.