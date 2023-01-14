Tyler Herro recently became a dad for a second time after his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, gave birth to their second child, a boy named Harlem Henry, on Thursday. He missed the Miami Heat’s game on the same day — and understandably so — but that’s not the reason why he is now in danger of missing Saturday’s rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyler Herro injury status vs. Bucks

The Heat took care of business against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks on Thursday even without Herro in the mix. Miami might need to do it again without the reigning Sixth Man of the Year after Herro was tagged as questionable to play on Saturday. He is dealing with a sore left Achilles — the same injury that kept him out of the first game — and it sounds like he could be sidelined for a second straight matchup.

Some good news for the Heat is that Caleb Martin has been upgraded to probable after missing the team’s last four games with a quad injury. Bam Adebayo was also nowhere to be found on the injury report. Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, and Nikola Jovic, however, are still out for the Heat.

As for the Bucks, they too could be short-handed on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with a left knee injury, while Khris Middleton has yet to return amid another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Heat are coming off back-to-back wins and they will be hoping to make it three straight against Milwaukee.