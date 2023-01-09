By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Despite putting up a tough fight, the Miami Heat were unable to cool off the red-hot Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as they fell 102-101. It could have been worse for the Heat as Tyler Herro slipped on the final play and appeared to suffer an injury. But Heat fans shouldn’t worry as Herro himself said postgame that he wasn’t hurt, that he only slipped on a wet spot.

"I had slipped, the floor was wet… I'm good." Tyler Herro reassured reporters that he was okay after stumbling on the court during Miami's final offensive possession.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulturepic.twitter.com/camxAQ9t4s — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 9, 2023

“I had slipped, the floor was wet, that’s what happened. I ran and unexpectedly fell,” Herro said. “I’m good.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame that they wouldn’t completely know Tyler Herro’s status until tomorrow as per Brady Hawk of 5 Reasons Sports.

Herro has been dubbed one of the Heat’s ‘Big Four’ along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Although he has never been named an All-Star, he is having an All-Star caliber season. Herro has also had some injury woes this season as he missed eight games earlier with an ankle injury. He has become as big part of the team and a key piece to their hopes of contending in the Eastern Conference.

This season, Herro is putting up a career-best 21.1 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from the three-point line.

After Sunday’s loss to the Nets, the Heat dropped to 21-20 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be good enough for a spot in the play-in tournament. They are also only two games back of the Indiana Pacers from the sixth seed and making the playoffs outright.