Miami is in the midst of a two-game winning streak before Sunday against Boston.

It has been a few weeks since star Terry Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat from the Charlotte Hornets, but it was not until today that he had a full practice. Because of the scheduling of contests for the team since the acquisition, the stars have not aligned even though Rozier has played nine games in a new uniform.

However, the former Hornets star was all smiles after the practice Friday afternoon according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel. He even said that it “feels good” to be with his teammates and insert more of himself in to the way the Heat like to go about business.

“This is our first one,” Rozier said. “It feels good just to get up and down with these guys and put a lot more things in that we can get better at in the game. So it was good to get up and down with the guys.”

The Heat since Rozier was traded

In the games, Rozier has had to get acclimated with Miami which would not happen overnight as his heavy usage with the Hornets wasn't going to translate seamlessly. The reason being is that with three other players scoring over 20 points per game in Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo, it could be hard to fit in automatically.

Jan. 30 would have been a prime day to practice for Rozier as that was the day after the Heat got their seventh straight loss, but the team decided to do a film session and team meeting that day. This was the eventual meeting that was described by players as a “vulnerable” time and where “things where said that needed to be said.”

What has resulted is Miami winning four of their last five games, them playing more to their strengths, and looking like they are having fun out there which multiple players have said. In Friday's practice, Rozier said that he's getting used to “doing things with pace” in the team's three-day break before Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

“Just doing things with pace, actually going over the plays and stuff like,” Rozier said. “Not like when we call a play in the game, somebody’s got to tell me where to go. With time, it will get better. I’m just happy we got to get up and down today.”

“It’s going to help me chill out and find a spot,” Rozier continued. “I’ve been trying to find a spot down here. Things have been great. I’m blessed. I have no complaints. Things couldn’t be better.”

The duo of Rozier and Herro being a strength for Miami?

A tandem that will be further developed is the relationship between Rozier and Herro as that has been the starting backcourt for some time now. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said as the two get to play more with each other, they are going to “build an even better connection.”

“I think you’re going to see Tyler and Terry build an even better connection with more minutes, games, the shootaround, the film sessions and the few practices that we’ll have the opportunity to partake in,” Spoelstra said. “But you see the speed, quickness and skill that they each have. And the two-man actions, or drive and kicks, slip screens, or the screens, any of these kinds of actions I think are tough to guard, particularly when they do it with a motor and burst, and doing things with a pace.”

In the games Rozier has played for the Heat, he has been averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent from the field. He will face his former team again in the Celtics Sunday inside the Kaseya Center as Miami is 28-24 on the season, putting them seventh in the Eastern Conference.