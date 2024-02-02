This marks back to back years Adebayo has been selected to the All-Star game.

The positives keep stacking for the Miami Heat as they finally snapped a seven-game losing streak after beating the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday. It was also announced Thursday night that Heat star Bam Adebayo was selected to the Eastern Conference All-Star team team.

Adebayo is in the midst of one his best seasons as a pro as he is averaging 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while averaging 50.1 percent from the field. He said to the media before Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards at Capitol One arena that he feels a “high level of respect” from the coaches that selected him according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“High level of respect, obviously, just because the coaches pick you,” Adebayo said. “It’s not the usual, you let the fans pick most of them. But the coaches pick you. Having coaches who scheme against you, obviously, and have to coach against you, there’s just a respect value there and I really appreciate that.”

Leading by example! Bam made sure to show love to the whole team for helping him reach his 3rd @NBAAllStar game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O4xRdHDqzv — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 2, 2024

While Adebayo puts in the work to become the player that he is at the current stage, he credits his teammates more than anybody in helping him develop. The star big-man is known for his elite defense and improvement on the offensive side of the ball.

“First off, I was grateful to my teammates,” Adebayo said of again being named an All Star. “They sacrifice a lot for me to have this success and obviously we don’t have this achievement without all of us, staff included.”

Adebayo talks about his mother's reaction to being selected

There is no doubt that if you know anything about Adebayo, he has the major support of his mother. He spoke about how she wanted her son to be picked to be an All-Star again as he was asked if she was nervous about the announcement and Adebayo had no hesitation in answering that.

“Yes, a hundred percent, a hundred percent,” Adebayo said. “Anything that has to do with a surprise, or something like that, she’s, I don’t know, I can’t explain how she gets, because obviously I’m her son. But like we have this thing when we’re really nervous, our hands sweat. She was probably gripping a towel.”

It is the third time that Adebayo will be at the All-Star game and this time around, he will be the only player representing the Heat as teammate Jimmy Butler was bypassed after missing 15 games.

“I kind of let the chips fall where they may and you go from there,” Adebayo said with a smile according to the Miami Herald.

Adebayo even has the chance to start the All-Star game despite being a reserve as Joel Embiid and Julius Randle are both hurt with their respective injuries. The last time the Heat had a starter in the All-Star game was Dwyane Wade back in 2016 and the big-man is also the first time since Wade and Chris Bosh to be selected two consecutive times.

Alongside the star big-man for Miami, the other reserves are Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Erik Spoelstra reacts to Adebayo being Heat representation at ASG

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged that the season has not gone the way they wanted it to and while the sole goal is not for individual recognition, he is happy to see that Adebayo is getting the flowers he deserves. Ever since he was rafted in 2017 out of the University of Kentucky in the first round with the 14th pick, he has been a foundation for the team.

“The season, so far to date, has not necessarily gone exactly how we want it to,” Spoelstra said at shoot-around Friday morning. “And we’re not just trying to drive individual awards. If we had a better first half of the season the way we felt we were capable of, I think more people would be acknowledged. With that being said, it is nice to see [Adebayo] acknowledged for that. He just continues to improve and show his impact on the game.”

“It just shows you that he’s recognized by the coaches and people that he competes against,” Spoelstra continued. “I think that’s the best compliment.”

Adebayo won't be the only representation for Miami

Adebayo will not be the only representation by the Heat for All-Star weekend in Indiana as rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. will participate in the Rising Stars Challenge. Despite being drafted with the 18th overall pick in the most recent draft, he has showed out as a polished player looking to be another gem by the Heat organization.

“I know a lot of great players have been through that game,” Jaquez said via Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel. “So just to be a part of that and be able to participate is an honor.”

Back-to-back Rookie of the Month honors will get you a spot in the #PaniniRisingStars ⭐️ See you at #NBAAllStar Weekend, @jaquez_jr! pic.twitter.com/SkH7zJKCNN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 30, 2024

Jaquez being of Mexican descent, he realized how impactful he has been in that community as he continues to excel in the NBA. The UCLA product said that he sees the appreciation from the fanbase in that aspect which has been “really special” for him.