Who will win 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

NBA All-Star Weekend can often be more hype than substance these days, with fans desperate to see the Slam Dunk Contest fully restored to its past glory. Well, they might now know the identity of the four men tasked with adding prestige and electricity to the proceedings this year.

“Sources: The NBA’s likely Slam Dunk Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Mac McClung, Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr. {and} Jacob Toppin,” Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Tuesday.

Although people will lament the fact that there are not enough true guards in this group, it is an intriguing list of potential competitors that have the ability to captivate the crowd at the Indiana Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 17. Brown would bring rare All-Star credibility to the competition and McClung salvaged last year's iteration with a terrific first-place showing.

The 2024 Slam Dunk Contest could renew fans' confidence in event

Fans may have some concern about the rest of the field, however. Jaquez has been an impactful addition for the Miami Heat and an emphatic in-game dunker on a number of occasions, but his skill set might not be best suited for this particular contest. In any case, he deserves more national exposure considering he is arguably the best rookie outside Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

While Toppin has played in just three games for the New York Knicks, he is posting big numbers in the G-League (much like Mac McClung). Plucking an obscure player from the developmental league worked wonders in 2023 and could be another wise decision in 2024. Those who followed Toppin while he played for the Kentucky Wildcats are well-aware of the athletic gifts he possesses.

Boston Celtics two-way guard Jaylen Brown is obviously the headliner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but this crop of players could make this a memorable night and maybe even worthy of the term “spectacle.”