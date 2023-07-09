As the Las Vegas Summer League marches on, two of the Miami Heat's more promising prospects received injury updates on Sunday, as South Florida Sen Sentinel's Ira Winderman reports that rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (shoulder) and soon-to-be two-year pro Nikola Jovic (foot) are both hoping to play in Miami's future games in Las Vegas.

After having gone 1-1 in the California Classic, the Heat have started out with a win in Las Vegas, defeating the Boston Celtics by double-digits on Saturday. Jacquez and Jovic have been Miami's most impressive players in these matchups, with their versatility and scoring instincts showing up on a nightly basis.

Jaquez, the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 13.0 points (on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent shooting from 3) in 18.8 minutes per game in the California Classic. Having undergone an MRI on his shoulder after sustaining the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, per Winderman, the 22-year-old is currently listed as day-to-day (h/t Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald).

However, where the skilled and gritty Jaquez is hoping to make it back to Summer League at all, Jovic has an outlook that's a bit more positive as he hopes to play against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Jovic, still just 20 years old, was the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Standing tall at 6-foot-11, Jovic has a guard-like skillset and mobility that's currently en vogue around the league, and understandable so.

Jovic has averaged 19.0 point, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game so far this summer, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3. However, he found himself dealing with foot soreness in the closing minutes of their victory against the Celtics.