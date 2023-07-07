JThe Miami Heat have had a relatively quiet offseason so far in terms of official deals. They brought back Kevin Love and added Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant in NBA free agency. They did lose Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, but they have players who can step up and take their place. ‘Official' is the operative word here as the Heat are strongly considered the frontrunners to land Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard in a trade. They had a very strong NBA Draft though with the selection of Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the No. 17 overall pick. Jaquez is as NBA-ready as they come and in a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, he revealed that it was Udonis Haslem whom he reached out to first.

"He's the OG of Miami Heat. So I felt it's only right for me to reach out to him. Let him know I'm excited to be a part of the organization." Jaime Jaquez Jr. on checking in with Udonis Haslem after getting drafted (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/ZqusuBhlyV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 7, 2023

“UD, Udonis Haslem, I reached out to him and let him know,” Jaquez said. “He's the OG of the Miami Heat, so I felt it was only right for me to reach out to him. Let him know I'm excited to be a part of the organization. . .I got to check in with him, so hopefully we go grab some lunch when I get out to Miami. Like I said, I just couldn't be more happy and excited to live out my dream.”

Jaime Jaquez has a pathway to get immediate minutes for the Heat this upcoming season. He can play either forward position and he's had a strong start to summer league so far. In a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jaquez finished with 22 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, 3-7 shooting from three-point range, three rebounds and one assist.