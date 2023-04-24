The Miami Heat may be the eighth seed in this year’s postseason but they’re currently giving the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks a run for their money. Up 2-1 in this best-of-seven quarterfinals matchup, Erik Spoelstra’s club looks to be gunning for an upset for the ages and, heading into Monday’s Game 4, have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in front of their home crowd in South Beach. Unfortunately, coming into the contest the availability of centerpiece Jimmy Butler appears to be up in the air, which begs the question: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Bucks

Unsurprisingly, Jimmy Butler has been the main catalyst to Miami’s hot start in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as he’s been playing like the two-way enforcer Heat fans have grown to adore since he signed on with the franchise back during the 2019 offseason. Through three games, the wing is posting tremendous averages of 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 60.3% from the field and 66.7% from deep.

However, following a late-game backside injury sustained during a hard fall to the floor in Game 3, the perennial All-Star is listed as “Questionable” for Game 4 with a bruised glute, as per the league’s official injury report.

The Heat have been ravaged by injuries all throughout this year’s playoff run, and Butler now joins a long list of players who have been banged up over the last few weeks of action.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Jimmy Butler will be playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is yet to be determined.