By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Miami Heat could be severely shorthanded for a big-time matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in South Beach. Just like Tuesday, both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are listed as questionable here, per the NBA’s official injury report. Butler is dealing with an ankle injury, while Bam is currently ill and has a minor shoulder issue.

Jimmy Buckets literally cannot stay healthy right now. He’s only played in 21 of the team’s 34 games because of health problems. The veteran actually just came back from a knee injury recently and then sprained his ankle last Friday, putting him on the shelf again. Butler is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 37% shooting in 2022-23. The fact that he is questionable and not deemed out is a good sign, though. Perhaps the 33-year-old won’t miss too much time.

As for Adebayo, he’s been one of Miami’s most reliable players this season, putting up 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 30 appearances while shooting 53% from the field. The Heat are still struggling to really find a rhythm because of all the absences they’ve dealt with. Erik Spoelstra’s squad currently sits at 17-17, which is good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler is undoubtedly one of Miami’s most important players and if they’re going to turn things around and make a run at a playoff spot, he needs to be on the floor. It’s simple as that. Butler even expressed his frustration the other day with all of these injury setbacks. The forward knows how crucial he is to the Heat’s long-term success.

The Lakers also listed LeBron James as questionable Wednesday and of course, Anthony Davis is still out with a foot injury. Perhaps Miami can pull this one out, even if Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo don’t suit up.