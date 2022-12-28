By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, scoring a stellar 28 points on 12-of-24 shooting. He pulled down seven boards, passed for five dimes, and added a block and a steal in the win.

James was asked after the matchup if he intended to play the second game of L.A.’s back-to-back Florida swing on Wednesday night in Miami, and he had a direct response for ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“I’ll know tomorrow when I get up.”

We’ll call it questionable for LeBron, who has been carrying the Lakers on his back with Anthony Davis sidelined long term. The 14-20 Lakers can’t seen to make up any ground in a competitive Western Conference, but James is doing his part. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 27.8 points on .497 shooting, with eight rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

He’s a guarantee for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, and with AD out, it’s possible he’ll be the team’s only representative next February.

The 18-time All-Star has sat out three of the Lakers’ four back-to-back game sets this season, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he takes the night off against the Heat on Wednesday. The 37-year-old will celebrate a birthday on Friday, and the veteran still remains one of the league’s best scorers.

James has appeared in the last four matchups despite his ankle injury and has averaged 32.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game during that stretch. We’ll likely have to wait until later on Wednesday evening before LeBron James gets either the green light or the night off against the Miami Heat.