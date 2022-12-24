By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Miami Heat suffered a second straight loss on Friday in a thrilling contest against the Indiana Pacers, 111-108. Jimmy Butler was able to suit up in this one after being forced to sit out Miami’s loss against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it looks like the Heat talisman is set for another spell on the sidelines with a new injury.

After Miami’s disappointing loss to the Pacers, head coach Erik Spoelstra revealed how Butler actually played through an ankle sprain during the game. Butler suffered the injury in the first quarter but decided to gut it out. Despite his desire to remain on the floor, Butler was no longer able to do so by the fourth quarter. According to coach Spo, the six-time All-Star will be evaluated on Saturday to determine the extent of the sprain.

Butler himself spoke out about his injury after the game. The 33-year-old ended up ruing his bad luck following another unwanted knock:

“My luck’s not the greatest right now,” he said, via Tim Reynolds of ESPN. “You’ve got to take it in stride, man. It’s part of this game, part of this league. But I’ll be back.”

It sounds like Butler knows that he’s going to miss some time because of this injury, which is an undeniably significant blow for the Heat. Miami has been climbing the standings of late following an impressive four-game winning streak. It now appears that they will need to navigate the next few games without Jimmy Butler in the mix.