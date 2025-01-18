MIAMI – After Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler returned to the team Friday night after the seven-game suspension, it ended in a loss to the Denver Nuggets, 133-113. As the Heat is trying to downplay the drama, Butler spoke after the game about the current situation with the team and where everything stands.

He would be asked after the loss if the situation with Miami is “fixable” and if there has been a change in his “joy” since Butler said he lost it on Jan. 2. Butler had a simple answer to both of the questions.

“I was told to say ‘no comment,' so no comment,” Butler said.

In the return game against the Nuggets, Butler finished with 18 points on seven for 15 shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and had a -11 on the court. He would speak about the dynamic of coming back as there has been a lot of drama since the Heat suspended Butler for seven games “due to conducts detrimental to the team.”

“It's just basketball at this point, I know what I'm expected to do while I'm here, trying to do it to the best of my ability,” Butler said. “But we are where we are.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler on the narratives surrounding him

As was the expectation for a while now, the plan from the Heat was for Butler to come back and play in games if he were not traded by the end of his suspension. Butler would confirm this while also going into what has been said, though he would say “except for me” and that “sooner or later the whole truth will come out.”

“That's what they had told me but it was a lot said by everybody except for me to tell you the truth,” Butler said. “So we'll let people keep talking like they know and everything like they have all the answers, and then sooner or later the whole truth will come out. Until then, we'll continue to let people talking. If I'm still here, I'll get out there and play.”

“I expect for people to talk,” Butler said about the narratives about him on the internet. “Half the reason is, don't nobody ever know what I'm really doing so you just make up stuff, which is fine, and honestly, I really don't…paying attention to it, but I got people telling me…It's really all good. I don't have to clear anything up. More power to you, we'll see where we end up.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler on playing again with his teammates

Judging by the last few words, the relationship between the Heat and Butler is no doubt fractured and seems to be coming to an end in the foreseeable future. Despite the drama with both sides, the one aspect he would talk about positively is coming back and playing with his teammates and that his “beef is not with them and never will be.”

“It felt good to get out there and compete and actually run around with these guys,” Butler said. “You know, as much as everybody may think, I got no problem with these guys, these guys are cool, they're my friends. Some of them tapped in, some of y'all didn't, don't think I don't know that. My beef not with him and never will be. Never has been, but it did feel good to get out there.”

Tyler Herro, who led with 22 points, said he was “happy to see him back in action” and Bam Adebayo would tell ClutchPoints that the goal is to get the star back adjusted to the team dynamic. Butler would score 10 points in the third period in what was his most active and engaged quarter of the game.

“Get him back acclimated, we know what Jimmy is capable of,” Adebayo said. “Going forward, I think Jimmy will continue to find his rhythm…”

With the Feb. 6 trade deadline looming for the Heat, Butler had a simple response when asked about his thoughts if he is still on the team after that time.

“Feb. 7? We playing a lot of what-ifs ain’t we? Imma hoop,” Butler said.

It remains to be seen what happens with Butler and Miami, but he will keep playing as their next game is Sunday night against the San Anontio Spurs.