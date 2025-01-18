As the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, it will mark the return of star Jimmy Butler coming off of his seven-game suspension. As Butler was reportedly to start in his first game back, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the return of the 35-year-old star and made sure to express how he wants to quiet all the drama.

Erik Spoelstra says Heat in “unusual place” amidst Jimmy Butler drama

Spoelstra would not answer any questions about Butler throughout the last road trip but started his pre-game press conference on Friday with an opening statement. He would say that the team is in a “league of complexity” and even confirmed that Butler would be in the starting lineup without once saying his name.

“We work in a league of complexity, we're in an unusual place right now, but really, all it is, is complex, and we fully plan on operating within this complexity,” Spoelstra said. “So it's my job to prepare this team, get them ready to play at a high level, and that's what I'm doing. That's what the plan is. My methods for doing it are really none of your business. All right, you're all looking for drama. I'm looking for getting this team ready to play at a high level. And I'll give you even our starting lineup. All right, the starting lineup, I'm checking a lot of boxes, so you don't have to ask me a lot of questions.”

“The starting lineup will be the same lineup that we had the last time you saw us in this building, the game before that,” Spoelstra continued. “It was not one of our better games. So we want to make amends for that. And then in terms of silly questions about, like, what's the temperature of the room or how everybody's feeling, that just sounds so dramatic. We're professionals, we're fine. We're ready for tonight's game. That's the only thing that matters. So that's basically it. We're looking forward to getting back on the wood. We've been on the road for a while and we're complete, we're ready to get this thing tipped off.”

Erik Spoelstra: Jimmy Butler in starting lineup gives Heat “best chance”

The starting lineup that Spoelstra is referring to is one on the infamous night on Jan. 2 when fans last saw the Heat star play in a game where the team lost to the Indiana Pacers. Butler would say after that game how he lost his “joy” of playing basketball and responded “probably not” when asked if he could regain it in Miami.

There has been an immense amount of details reported that show the fractured relationship between the Heat and Butler with some having questions if the team wanted to bring back that chaos. However, Butler is back with the team as he said in a statement Friday and in the starting lineup as Spoelstra downplays the risk.

“For sure,” Spoelstra said when asked if there could be effective play tonight and beyond with the “complexity” of the Butler situation. “If I didn't believe that, you know, I wouldn't be here right now, or in this position that I'm in.”

The starting lineup of Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Haywood Highsmith gives Miami “the best chance” of beating their 2023 NBA Finals foes as said by Spoelstra.

“The lineup I'm going with tonight is because that's the one that I feel gives us the best chance tonight,” Spoelstra said.

At any rate, there's no doubt that Friday should be an interesting night for fans and the Heat alike as they welcome Butler back who has requested a trade away from the team.