The Miami Heat will head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Saturday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Heat lost 143-110 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday Night at the Kaseya Center. Initially, they trailed 42-29 after the first quarter. They still trailed by 13 points at halftime. Unfortunately, it got worse in the second half, and they fell apart. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each had 19 points. Additionally, Jimmy Butler added 17 points. Haywood Highsmith added 14 points. Significantly, the Heat shot 44.7 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from the triples.

But the defense was the true problem. Somehow, they allowed the Celtics to shoot 63.8 percent from the field, including 55 percent from the triples. The Celtics also made 95 percent of their free throws (19 of 20). It also did not help that the Heat lost the board battle 47-31. Likewise, they only blocked one shot.

The Knicks defeated the Denver Nuggets 122-84. At first, it was 32-21 after the first. The Knicks saw their lead grow to 62-41 at halftime. By then, it was all but over as they kept their foot on the gas. OG Anunoby led the way with 26 points while shooting 10 for 18. Also, Jalen Brunson added 21 points while shooting 7 for 10. Julius Randle had 17 points. Likewise, Donte DiVincenzo had 16 points.

Quentin Grimes went off for 19 points off the bench. Additionally, Miles Mcbride had 13 points off the bench. The Knicks shot 52.9 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the triples. Moreover, they won the board battle 44-40. The Knicks also managed 12 steals and forced 19 turnovers. More importantly, they held the Nuggets down. While Nikola Jokic still had 31 points, the rest of the starting lineup combined for 31 points.

The Knicks lead the regular-season series 70-65. Recently, the Knicks defeated the Heat 100-98 at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2023. The teams have split the last 10 regular-season games. Yet, the Knicks are 3-2 against the Heat over the past five regular-season games at the Garden.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Knicks Odds

Miami Heat: +5 (-106)

Moneyline: +184

New York Knicks: -5 (-114)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Time: 3:07 PM ET/12:07 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat is 19-225-1 against the spread as they come into this game. Also, they are 12-11 against the spread on the road. The Heat are also 0-4 against the spread as a road underdog. Moreover, they are 14-17-1 against the spread against teams from their conference. The Heat are also 12-11 against the spread when they have equal rest.

The Heat need their top players to perform on both ends. Butler is averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Herro is averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Adebayo is averaging 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Also, they have a good fourth option in Duncan Robinson. he is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

But the Heat will need to defend better. Ultimately, the Knicks are not a good shooting team from the paint. But they are somehow an extraordinary three-point shooting team. Therefore, closing out on them will be important.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can produce on the offensive end. Then, they cannot let the Knicks hurt them with the three-point shot.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks are 28-17 against the spread as they welcome the Heat into the Garden. Also, they are 15-5 against the spread as the home team. The Knicks are also 12-3 against the spread as the home favorite. Likewise, they are 16-11-2 against the spread against the conference. The Knicks are also 15-7-2 against the spread on equal rest.

Brunson has been their best player. Currently, he is averaging 26.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Randle has been solid, averaging 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Significantly, he is shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Anunoby has averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 51 percent during his time with the Knicks. Meanwhile, DiVincenzo is averaging 11.4 points per game.

The Knicks need to keep their foot on the gas as they did against the Nuggets. Shooting the ball well and defending the perimeter will be the ideal plan for this one as they try and take down the Heat.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson and Randle can hit their shots. Then, they need to win the board battle against the Heat.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick

It's always a great game when these teams meet. Last time, the Heat managed to lose by only two points. Expect another close game, with the Heat covering the spread.

Final Heat-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +5 (-106)