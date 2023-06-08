The Miami Heat find themselves participating in the 2023 NBA Finals and, despite being the lower seed compared to the Denver Nuggets, still have a fighter's chance of pulling out the franchise's fourth championship. While this talking point alone already has the South Beach faithful roaring, recent news regarding superstar Damian Lillard will have them absolutely soaring.

As things currently stand, the Heat hold the best odds of landing the stud point guard should the Portland Trail Blazers offload him this coming offseason, as per sportbetting.ag.

This update comes soon after Damian Lillard himself labeled the Heat as an “obvious” inclusion on his preferred landing spots list.

“Miami obviously,” Lillard said on Showtime's The Last Stand with Brian Custer. “Miami is the obvious one. Bam [Adebayo] is my dog. Bam is my dog for real. But I mean I think Miami is the obvious one.”

The Damian Lillard-based trade rumors have been circulating rapidly ever since the point guard publicly stated that he does not wish to stick around should the Trail Blazers embark on a rebuild.

With this, his name has been linked to a number of teams regarding a possible offseason blockbuster, and the Heat have often been found listed as a realistic suitor for his service.

Despite Portland's lackluster finish to the 2022-23 campaign, Lillard once again put forth a tremendous showing from an individual standpoint. Playing in 58 games, the veteran went on to post sensational averages of 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from deep.

As noted, the Miami Heat are in a legitimate position to win this year's NBA Finals. Just imagine if they added the aforementioned level of production to this same club heading into next season.